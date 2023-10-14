Kenya: 'Ruto and I Are United' - Gachagua Says Purported Split in Govt Fictional

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed the purported division between him and President William Ruto terming it as fictional.

Speaking on Friday when he addressed the United Democratic Alliance National Women Congress at Bomas of Kenya, Gachagua assured party supporters of the unshakable unity between President Ruto and himself.

He said the country's leadership places its sole attention on enhancing the lives of its citizen.

"The Government under the able leadership of President William Ruto is united, solid and stable. There can never be division or conflict. That is a creation of people who are living in denial," he said attributing the reports to unsettled opposition figures.

Gachagua claimed that individuals spreading false information about the Kenya Kwanza administration were "jealous" of the advancements the administration had made a year after taking office.

"There are many people who gave the President no chance. They are now envious that he is succeeding. He has become a darling of the international community. He is progressing on economic transformation so they want to imagine that there can be a problem," he said.

DP added that since they subscribe to the same idea of Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) with President Ruto, a dispute would not arise.

He said BETA was being implemented as planned, pledging to put even more effort and concentration into making sure Kenyans benefit the most from the government's new policies.

"The President and I have been friends for over 20 years. Our friendship surpasses the presidency. We are focused on working for our people," he said.

He remarks came amid a reported split after the duo seemed to have differing perspectives regarding the allocation of developmental projects in various regions of the country.

Ruto: Development for all

While President Ruto has committed to prioritize nationwide development, irrespective of the voting patterns in the 2022 elections, his deputy has held a contrasting view.

Gachagua maintained that those who supported the Kenya Kwanza government overwhelmingly during the election should be given precedence as they are "major stakeholders", asking regions that voted for the opposition to enhance their stakes in the next election.

"I am determined to break the barriers that development is for a select few. I want to assure all of you that every Kenyan who pays taxes will get development," President Ruto said on Sunday during a church service in Migori County.

President Ruto emphasized that his administration aims to serve all Kenyans irrespective of their political affiliations.

"I will not allow any part of the country to be discriminated in terms of development. I am the President and let no one tell you that you are not part of this government," he said in Siaya County.

Gachagua, speaking at a public function in Nandi County, remained resolute and unapologetic regarding his analogy, likening Kenya to a private company in which shareholders get dividends based on their stake.

"I have no apologies and am unapologetic in demanding and insisting that those who believed in William Ruto and supported him as a man have every right to benefit immensely from his government. I have no apology, at all, and if that can bring a problem so be it," Gachagua said on Monday.