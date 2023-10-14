Kenya: Prison Warder Who Discharged a Weapon Near Lodwar Airstrip Detained

Nairobi — Detectives have taken into custody a Turkana-based prison warder after he discharged a live round near the Lodwar airstrip on Friday.

The incident occurred while preparations were ongoing in the anticipation of the arrival of Opposition leader Raila Odinga on his way to attend the Turkana Cultural Festival.

Police said the incident happened at around 1039hrs while the officers under the command of the Sub County Police Commander (SCPC) Turkana Central Lemmy Njiru were on patrol at the airstrip.

During the incident, police said "one prison warder No. 47931 Pc Lokupei Lorot Abraham who is stationed at Lodwar GK prison emerged in civilian clothes at the prison playing ground and shot one live round of 7.62mm in the air using G3 rifle S/no 960813882."

Police rushed to the scene and disarmed the prison warder, confiscating a magazine with nineteen rounds of ammunition, before apprehending him.

The motive behind the firearm discharge was not immediately clear.

Lokupei was detained at Lodwar Police Station pending a further investigation.