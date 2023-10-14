Somalia: Uganda Struggles to Capitalise On Kampala Declaration With Somalia After Promising Opportunities

Uganda has yet to fully realise the potential laid out in the Kampala Declaration, which aimed to promote trade, investment, and tourism partnerships between Uganda and Somalia.

While Somalia has made strides in establishing a presence in the Ugandan market, the reverse remains largely absent, with not a single Ugandan venture entering the promising business landscape of Somalia.

Since the hopeful agreement of the Kampala Declaration in 2019, Uganda has been slow to tap into the immense business opportunities that abound in the region. Uganda Airlines, for instance, possesses an aircraft with a capacity of 1 ton but currently carries only 700, leaving a significant deficit of 300.

Meanwhile, UG Connect, a key player in coffee trade, has been overshadowed by countries like Kenya, the Middle East, Dubai, Oman, Germany, and Italy in the Mogadishu market.

The current statistics reveal that over 34,000 Ugandans reside in Somalia, with the majority employed in the service and formal sectors. Mogadishu stands out as one of the best-performing routes for Uganda, with four weekly flights on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The Kampala Declaration, which was initiated and intended to be signed in December, aimed to facilitate a significant boost in trade, investment, and tourism between the two nations. However, the agreement's operationalization has been stalled, primarily due to concerns related to the unstable security environment in Somalia.

Minister Mulimba acknowledges that Somalia is a unique destination, but the turbulence in the government has hindered progress. He notes that efforts are underway to expedite the process before the next summit, which will be organized in Somalia.

The intention is to bring together Somali and Ugandan businesspeople and provide them with accurate statistics, promoting trade based on knowledge.

Robert Mugimba, the First Secretary of the Uganda Embassy in Mogadishu, remains optimistic, emphasizing the existing bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

He highlights the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on defense cooperation, emphasizing the potential for training, intelligence exchange, and information sharing.

Mugimba further adds that by the time the next summit takes place, they hope to have realized agreements on diplomacy, political collaboration, and the removal of trade barriers, opening the door for increased cooperation.

Under the Kampala Declaration, the establishment of a Joint Permanent Business Council between Uganda and Somalia was agreed upon to address the challenges between the two nations, particularly trade barriers. The JPC is set to be reviewed to assess what has been achieved and what is pending before being operationalised.

The government, in its call to action, urges Ugandans to prepare themselves in terms of frameworks, business research, and ethics to harness the tremendous trade opportunities presented by Somalia.

In conclusion, Uganda finds itself at a crossroads, with immense potential for trade, investment, and tourism in Somalia. While challenges persist, the commitment to the Kampala Declaration and the collaborative efforts of both nations may pave the way for a promising future of cooperation and economic growth.