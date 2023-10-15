South Africa: Third Escapee Khumzi Ningo Rearrested in Gugulethu

press release

The Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes (SVC) Track and Tracing team conducted further tracing operations in Gugulethu last night and managed to rearrested a third suspect who was positively identified as Khumzi Ningo.

Members arrested him last night, Friday, 13 October 2023 at approximately 21:15.

Two of the escapees are still at large. Further tracing operations are being conducted in an attempt to trace the outstanding two escapees.

The accused will re-appear in Athlone Magistrates' Court on Monday, 16 October 2023.

Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and report the whereabouts of the wanted escapees to Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or directly liaise with the investigation officer, Captain Jacques Cussel at 079 894 1637.