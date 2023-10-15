Malawi: Fire Guts Rumphi District Hospital

14 October 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Patients in wards at Rumphi district hospital were swiftly evacuated on Saturday after a raging fire gutted the hospital.

The fire razed through the hospital's pharmacy wing, destroying a substantial amount of medicine in the process.

As a precautionary measure, all patients from the hospital wards were hurriedly evacuated.

District Commissioner for Rumphi, Emmanuel Bulukutu said investigations were underway to establish the cause of the fire accident.

"So far we have not valued the extent of the loss but a substantial amount of drugs have been destroyed, " said Bulukutu.

A team of fire fighters from Mzuzu City has arrived at the hospital and managed to contain it.

The fire extinguishers were called from Mzuzu City because Rumphi District does not have fire extinguishing equipment.

It took two hours before the fire extinguishing team arrived.

Volunteers were fetching water in buckets to extinguishe the fire before the team arrived from Mzuzu City which is 80 Kilometres away from Rumphi District.

Authorities are working on quantifying the cost of damage as a result of fire that has gutted a building housing the pharmacy department at Rumphi district hospital.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.