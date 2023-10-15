Malawi: Cholera Is Back As Cases Surge in Nsanje

Cholera cases continue to surge in Nsanje as health authorities say 14 new cases have been recorded within a week, triggering fears of another outbreak.

District Health Promotion Officer, George Mbotwa said cases were being treated at their cholera treatment unit.

He said the District Health Office is still monitoring the situation adding that efforts are being made to contain the outbreak citing promotion of sanitation and hygiene.

A Health Expert, Mphatso Ngulube, earlier observed that the resurfacing of cholera cases in the country is as a result of relaxation among the citizenry in taking prevention measures when cases were at point zero.