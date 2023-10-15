Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Wants Orange River Border Dispute Addressed During South Africa, Namibia Talks

International relations minister and deputy prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has proposed that the long-standing border dispute concerning the Orange River be addressed during the current bilateral negotiations between South Africa and Namibia.

She has urged the assembled council members gathered in Windhoek for the third bi-national commission (BNC) between the two countries to engage in discussions aimed at resolving this matter.

"One important outstanding issue between us is the question of the Orange River boundary between Namibia and South Africa, and it is my fervent hope that this issue is comprehensively dealt with during this session, to enable us to complete the process that was started in 1993 between the two countries," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

The border along the Orange River, spanning approximately 600 kilometres, remains a point of contention between the two nations. Namibia asserts a median line boundary for the river, whereas South Africa lays claim to the northern bank.

Nandi-Ndaitwah was speaking yesterday during the opening session of the two-day event, where she also steered discussions towards the Kudu Gas project and electricity supply between the two countries.

"I, therefore, urge NamPower and Eskom to strengthen existing cooperation on power supply, interconnectivity and opportunities available. Among others, there is scope for further discussions on the Kudu Gas project and that NamPower and Eskom should have further engagements," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She said agreements in the field of energy will be part of the discussions during this session.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

So far, 131 bilateral instruments have been entered into between Namibia and South Africa since 1990. Following a joint audit of legal teams from the international relations ministry in Pretoria in October this year, there are now 75 legal instruments between the two countries in force.

Meanwhile, South Africa's agriculture and rural development minister, Angela Didiza, said the recent discovery of oil in Namibia should push the two countries to conclude modalities for increased cooperation in energy and green hydrogen for mutual benefit.

"This important sector will potentially enhance regional economic growth and integration. This can be realised through the implementation of sustainable development projects," Didiza said.

These include inter-state cooperation projects such as the Lesotho Highlands Water Project Phase II, she said.