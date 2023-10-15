Kenya: Ruto Makes First Trip to China for Belt and Road Initiative Conference

Nairobi — President William Ruto will meet with his Chinese Counterpart Xi Jinping during a three-day tour of Beijing as Nairobi looks to deepen bilateral ties with the East Asian nation.

Ruto left Nairobi for China Saturday evening with State House saying that the trip will underscore the robust bilateral relations between Kenya and China, and highlight Kenya's active participation in the 3rd Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

This will be Ruto's first visit to China since assuming office in September 2022.

The 3rd Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Forum will convene world leaders in Beijing for talks on cooperation and partnership, emphasising infrastructure development and enhanced connectivity across continents and peoples.

President Ruto will deliver a keynote address headlined "Digital Economy as a New Source of Growth," at the High-Level Forum, highlighting Kenya's advancements in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and innovation.

"Kenya is a key participant in the BRI, with notable signature projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR)," said Hussein Mohamed, State House Spokesperson.

Additionally, the President will participate in a Kenya-China investors roundtable to emphasize Kenya's standing as an investment hub for Chinese companies, aiming to forge mutually beneficial partnerships for both nations and their peoples.