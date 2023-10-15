Tanzania: Sauti Za Busara Set to Come With a Bang

As preparations for the 21st edition of the Sauti za Busara (Sound of Wisdom) festival get underway, the Festival Director, Journey Ramadhan promises an exciting African music concert, to be held at Stone Town in Unguja next February.

According to the director, musicians from different parts of the world will perform on three well-decorated stages set up for the annual musical festival. He added that the event would begin on February 9th and climax on February 11th next year.

Ramadhani noted that the threeday event always welcomes artists who share their cultural heritage from East, West, North and South Africa, by playing their unique musical instruments to the mass attendance on the beautiful island surrounded by powdery white sand, crystal blue water and plenty of swimming, snorkeling, and diving opportunities.

"Every year we welcome artists from different parts of Africa to express their cultural heritage through music. It has always been vibrant and exciting seeing artists perform and the audience celebrating the beauty of cultural diversity among them.

"About 400 artists from different parts of Africa applied to snatch a spot in a 21st edition of Sauti za Busara line-up. We aim to bring the most unique, diverse music, culture and touch hence it's always a tough selection. He added that as the preparations get underway, tickets for the festival are available.

He added that the price of the ticket is sold on a price cut. "For now, tickets are available at a price cut. The tickets are now sold for 20,000/- for all three days.

The offer is valid until October 31st. From November 1st to January 31st next year the price will be 25,000/-. collectively for all three days," he said.