Somalia: Al-Shabaab Launches a Dawn Attack On Army Camp in Central Somalia

15 October 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — An attack that started with heavy explosions followed by a direct fight took place early on Sunday morning at a position of the army in the Barujed area between Guri'el and Elbur districts in the Galgaduud region.

The battle that took place in the Barujed area, which is approximately 60 km from the city of Guri'el, was reported to have been very intense and lasted for more than two hours, in which both sides used different types of weapons.

It is reported that many casualties including death and injuries were caused by the war, but the official damage amount is not yet known, as the communication in the area is out of service.

Officials from the government forces and local residents told the local media that they defended themselves from the early morning attack by the Al-Shabaab group, and the members of the group who launched the attack were severely beaten.

The Al-Shabaab group said it had achieved great success in the attack.

This attack is coming to an end, while the regions of Mudug and Galgaduud are witnessing operations against the Al-Shabaab, which is intended to eradicate the group from the entire Galmudug administration.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.