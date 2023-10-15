Somalia: Al-Shabaab Launches a Dawn Attack On Army Camp in Central Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — An attack that started with heavy explosions followed by a direct fight took place early on Sunday morning at a position of the army in the Barujed area between Guri'el and Elbur districts in the Galgaduud region.

The battle that took place in the Barujed area, which is approximately 60 km from the city of Guri'el, was reported to have been very intense and lasted for more than two hours, in which both sides used different types of weapons.

It is reported that many casualties including death and injuries were caused by the war, but the official damage amount is not yet known, as the communication in the area is out of service.

Officials from the government forces and local residents told the local media that they defended themselves from the early morning attack by the Al-Shabaab group, and the members of the group who launched the attack were severely beaten.

The Al-Shabaab group said it had achieved great success in the attack.

This attack is coming to an end, while the regions of Mudug and Galgaduud are witnessing operations against the Al-Shabaab, which is intended to eradicate the group from the entire Galmudug administration.