Kenya: Govt to Step Up Security in Narok's Lolgorian Area to Tame Insecurity

15 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assured the residents of Lolgorian in Kilgoris, Narok county, that the government will step up security following incidents of insecurity in the area

Speaking on Sunday when he attended Interdenominational Church Service at Ol Motonyi Primary School in Kilgoris, Gachagua assured the residents of the facilitation of the security officers through the provision of vehicles to ensure effective delivery and intervention.

Gachagua said the security of all Kenyans is of paramount importance this is after local leaders had sought intervention from the National Government owing to increased insecurity in the area.

"In terms of security in this place, I urge you governor to come to my office and we will plan together with Kindiki on how to sort this issue. If it is the DCC vehicles, I promise they will come for ease of delivery and effective delivery of services to citizens," he said.

The DP also called on the residents to take advantage of their highly productive lands to farm even as the government continues with reforms in the agricultural sector.

Gachagua said it is within the Kenya Kwanza government interest to ensure the milk sector which a greater percentage of the population in the area depends on is boosted through reforms that he is spearheading in the Agriculture sector.

He said the government is procuring milk coolers for every ward in Narok for value addition so that dairy farmers can earn more from their milk.

"We have increased milk prices and now it is Sh50 per litre. We will ensure the prices go up from here. We are also building a leather factory where farmers will supply skins and fetch better prices," he said.

