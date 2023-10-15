Sudan: Central Darfur Displacement Camp 'Encircled' By SAF-RSF Clashes

Zalingei — Activists report that the inhabitants of the Hasahisa camp in Central Darfur have been encircled by fighting between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for the last two weeks.

The official spokesperson for the General Coordination of Displaced Persons and Refugees Camps, Adam Rijal, told Radio Dabanga on Friday that the camp is "blocked from all directions, and there is no access to the surrounding roads".

He adds that the fighting between the SAF and RSF since April, "has led to the deaths of 130 martyrs and 200 injured people in the camp".

Rijal states that the displaced were deprived of accessing food supplies, which led to a rise in food prices.

"The price of a pound of sugar reached SDG 1800, a bottle of oil reached SDG 2500, and the price of sorghum reached SDG 4000.", according to the spokesperson.

He appealed to international organisations to intervene and provide humanitarian aid.

The spokesperson welcomed this week's United Nations Human Rights Council decision to form an investigation committee into the violations that have occurred since last April.

Rijal called on both the warring parties to allow the UN mission to conduct its verification and investigation activities.