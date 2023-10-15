Kenyan Taxpayers Won't Fund Haiti Mission, the UN Will - Kindiki

Nairobi — Kenya will not spend public finances on the deployment the National Police Service (NPS) specialized units to Haiti to lead the Multi-National Security Mission in the Caribbean State.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has reiterated the United Nations will cater for the Mission's finances from the contributions of member states.

Speaking Sunday in Meru's Central Imenti Constituency County, Kindiki assured the country that the deployment of 1000-strong police force to Haiti will not compromise government's resolve to secure her citizens here at home.

"Kenya's participation in the Haiti peacekeeping mission will not in any way compromise or undermine our commitment and responsibility to protect citizens and their property," he said.

The United States has committed to provide Kenya with a Sh 100 million war chest to aid them in the Haiti mission.

Haiti has been grappling with a surge in violence since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021 at his private residence in the capital, Port-au-Prince, that has seen the United Nations Security Council to give a greenlight for the security intervention to complement the efforts of understaffed and under resourced Haiti national police force.

Experienced

Kindiki termed the move by UNSC and Haiti to allow Kenya contribute troops to peacekeeping mission in Haiti and lead the the exercise as a great "honour for the country."

He expressed optimism of the success of the Haiti mission banking on the experience of Kenyan troops in other peace missions around the world.

"We will succeed in Haiti as we have in previous peace keeping missions. Chile, Jamaica, Grenada, Burundi, Chad, Nigeria and Mauritius are among countries that have confirmed deployment of their officers to Haiti," he said.

Commenting on the current state of security in the country, Kindiki said that the Government will balances its national and international obligation in the pursuit of bandits, terrorists and other armed criminals within the country.

Additionally, Kindiki said that the Government will not allow meetings convened to insult or incite the public against other leaders.

He singled out the current political disagreements in Meru County and other parts of the country calling for parties to resolve their issues peacefully.

"No political leader of any stature will be permitted to orchestrate, finance or incite politics of incitement, hooliganism and violence that result in deaths, injury and/or destruction of private and public property," he warned.

Kindiki maintained that political differences or divergent opinion must never result in chaos.