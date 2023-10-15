Kenya: Ruto Says Keen On Increasing Depth of Relations With China Under New Silk Road to Upgrade Kenya's Infrastructure

Nairobi — Kenyan President William Ruto has expressed commitment to strengthen relations with China as he attended the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in China.

The forum, held under the theme "High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity," aims to foster international collaboration and economic growth through infrastructure and trade connectivity.

"Kenya will prioritize working with like-minded countries to confront shared challenges and push for global prosperity. We are particularly keen on increasing the depth of our relations with China under the New Silk Road to upgrade our infrastructure." He highlighted the role of enhanced infrastructure in facilitating connectivity and driving economic growth in Kenya," he tweeted on arrival in Beijing Sunday.

The Belt and Road Initiative forum holds great diplomatic significance for China, as it serves as the most important event of the year and marks the notable celebration of the 10th anniversary of the initiative. Over 140 countries and 30 international organizations have confirmed their participation in this year's forum.

The Belt and Road Initiative, initiated by China in 2013, seeks to create comprehensive trade and infrastructure networks that connect regions spanning Asia, Europe, Africa, and beyond, retracing the historic Silk Road trade routes. Over the past decade, more than 150 countries and 30 international organizations have engaged with the Belt and Road Initiative framework, marking a significant milestone in global cooperation.

Ruto's visit to China aligns with the nation's focus on bolstering economic development and fostering cooperation in line with the Belt and Road Initiative's objectives. The forum provides a platform for high-level discussions, enabling participating countries to explore areas of collaboration and investment.

President Ruto's visit also carries significant economic implications for Kenya. He intends to request a $1 billion loan from China, as well as propose a debt repayment restructuring plan. These financial endeavors are expected to enhance the economic ties between Kenya and China, further driving investment and infrastructure development in Kenya.

This forum represents a pivotal moment for Kenya, as it seeks to forge closer ties with China and leverage the Belt and Road Initiative's potential for infrastructure development and economic growth. Kenya's participation in this event aligns with its broader vision for enhancing connectivity, trade, and prosperity both domestically and on a global scale.

As President Ruto engages with world leaders and representatives at the Belt and Road Forum, the outcomes of these discussions are anticipated to have a far-reaching impact on Kenya's infrastructure development and international economic cooperation. The forum offers an opportunity for countries to come together, share expertise, and chart a course for mutually beneficial collaboration in the years ahead.