Morocco: The UN Secretary-General Scathingly Refutes Alleged War in Morocco's Sahara

United Nations — The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has debunked, in his new report to the Security Council on the Moroccan Sahara, the thousands of communiqués by Algeria and the "Polisario" on an imaginary war in the Moroccan Sahara.

In this report which has just been officially published on the UN website, Guterres described the situation in the Moroccan Sahara as being marked by "low intensity tensions and hostilities". This exposes the false propaganda of Algeria and the "Polisario" on an alleged war in the Moroccan Sahara.

In this context, the UN Secretary General castigated the restrictions and obstructions put by the "Polisario" to the supervision of the ceasefire by MINURSO, mainly to check the veracity of the so-called war fallaciously reported by the "Polisario" to the UN Mission and relayed by Algeria.

The objective being to conceal the fact that the so-called war that they have been trying to convey for three years is only a chimera and pure fabrication, the main aim of which is to deceive the populations sequestered in the Tindouf and to divert attention from the failures of this armed group linked to terrorism and the separatist agenda that it is implementing, on behalf of its Algerian sponsor.