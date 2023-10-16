South Africa: Brilliant Bokke Stun France

Defending champions South Africa booked a Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final against England after beating hosts France 29-28 at Stade de France on Sunday, October 15.

Lucky Maree takes us through the minute-by-minute as the Springboks fight harder than ever to find a way past France and win 29 - 28 in the quarter-final of the World Cup.

➤ With minutes to go:

The Boks better start at pace. If they start slowly, the French will get an advantage that the they might not recover from. Cobus Reinach might be the key.

For a full week, the French media, the players and indeed the French fans have been "warning" the Springboks that they should "not touch Antoine Dupont". Fortunately, Siya Kolisi has come out to say that the Boks will tackle the way they always do: hard.

➤ 1st half:

Passion reigns as referee Ben O'Keeffe starts the match and immediately Antoine Dupont puts the Boks under pressure with two great chip kicks. Only great work by Kurt-Lee Arendse prevents the score.

The relief is short lived. Cyril Baille leads the French forwards over the line for a magnificent score. After three minutes, France have raced into a seven point lead.

But then the response. Reinach kicks ahead, Arendse collects, try! And Manie Libbok's conversion is good. The scores are even.

The Springboks only just hold their own in the scrums as Steven Kitshoff bravely squares off against the gigantic 150kg Uini Atonio in the front row.

What silences the booing French crowd? A power try. Damian de Allende starts a move that he finishes himself. The conversion fails. South Africa lead by 12-7.

Dupont magic leads to a try by Peato Mauvaka. Spectacularly, Cheslin Kolbe charges down the conversion attempt by Thomas Ramos, saving two vital points.

Sports perfection? Watching Cheslin Kolbe picking up Jesse Kriel's grubber kick, looking over his shoulder to check the opposition, then goose-stepping out of the potential tackle to score. That's perfection. Boks lead by 19-12.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

France respond through a second try for Cyril Baille. Scores are even.

South Africa get their first yellow card of the tournament. To screeching jeers by the French crowd, Eben Etzebeth leaves the field.

Ramos' penalty kick is good. France lead by three at halftime.

➤ 2nd half:

For the first ten minutes the Boks are under pressure, but the defence holds as Handré Pollard, Faf de Klerk, RG Snyman and Deon Fourie come on and Eben Etzebeth is loudly booed after his ten minutes in the naughty chair.

It takes 15 minutes of the second half for France to extend their lead to six points through a penalty by Thomas Ramos. The match has become a compelling forward battle.

In spite of Pollard being on the field the Boks give up a penalty to go for the lineout - a lineout that France wins.

With 15 minutes to go, the Boks take a tap kick that France can't fight against. Etzebeth scores the try, Pollard converts. The Boks lead by one point.

A minute later Pollard scores a penalty from 55m out. The Boks lead by four.

Ramos scores a penalty and South Africa now lead by one single point.

Time's up, France have possession. They have one last chance. Can they use it? No! The ball is ripped and kicked out.

A great team effort gives South Africa a one point victory. Now they advance to the semi-final, where England awaits.

South Africa (4 tries) 29-28 (3 tries) France