Kenya: Kuria Refutes Reports of Protest in Cabinet Over Office Space Reallocation

Nairobi — Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has refuted claims of discord in Cabinet over the recent move by the government to move offices of some ministers.

The changes communicated on Friday by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei indicated that Kuria had been assigned an office at the Kenya Railways Headquarters off Haile Selassie Avenue, while Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi was moved to the Old Treasury building, the Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Ministry headquarters, having be assigned as the minister responsible.

Before Kuria's reassignment while serving as Trade Minister, his office was located at the Two Rivers Shopping Mall in Ruaka.

There have been reports that the decision to move offices had irked some Cabinet Secretaries but Kuria has said that all is well.

"Contrary to media reports today, there is absolutely no tug of war between myself and my senior and close friend Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi," Kuria said Sunday.

Kuria stated that Mudavadi will continue operating from Railways Headquarters while he will work from Harambee House.

According to Kuria, Principal Secretary for Performance and Delivery Management Veronicah Nduva will also be based at Harambee House to oversee Government Delivery Services, Performance Contracting, State Corporations Advisory Committee and Inspectorate of State Corporations as per Executive Order Number 1 of 2023.

Weighing in on the matter Mudavadi had also maintained that his office will remain at the current location.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs remains at the Railways Headquarters," a statement posted by Mudavadi's official account on X, formerly Twitter, read.

In Communication to cabinet ministers, Koskei had said that the relocation of all ministerial head offices within Government Square sought to foster synergy in the implementation of President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanzas Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).