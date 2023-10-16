Kenya: Koskei Roots for Kalenjin-Luo Reunion to End Protracted Political Rivalry

Rarieda — Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has urged the Luo and Kalenjin communities to unite and focus on development.

Koskei, who presided over a funds drive at St Luke's Ndara Parish ACK in Rarieda Constituency, said the two communities must just live harmoniously.

He said both being Nilotic groups, acrimonious competition between the two communities was unnecessary.

"We share so many things, even the language, and the pronunciation is almost similar," he said.

Koskei said the brotherhood between the two communities dates centuries back and will not be wiped out by a few elements stoking division.

"I just live along the border at Chemelil, we're a family and anybody who discredits our unity will be forced to tore the line," he said.

Border clashes

The border at Sondu market has in the recent past witnessed a spate of flare ups leading to deaths, destruction of property and displacement of families.

Koskei further announced that the administration of President William Ruto will deliver development to every part of the country without any discrimination.

"This government will bring development to Nyanza just like any other region, you like it or not," he said.

He was accompanied by ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo and Principal Secretary for Interior Raymond Omollo.

CS Owalo on his part praised the Kenya Kwanza government for working with Nyanza region, a region that has always been on the Opposition side.

Owalo noted that the current government has strived to include the people of Nyanza in driving the nation towards an economic recovery.

"Since independence, this is the first government that has endured total inclusion of our people in running the affairs of the government," he said.

He said the government is truly concerned about the plight of Nyanza people and other regions.

"Already, the plan is on to tarmack Kamito road and put up a pier at Asembo Bay to help in lake transport," he said.

He further noted that Kamito beach is among other beaches along Lake Victoria the government is putting up modern fish landing beaches to help address post harvest losses.

PS Omollo urged the locals to take advantage of the ongoing rains to plant trees.

He said President Ruto is keen on environment conservation.

"The President is very clear on an ambitious climate action program, which will ensure we plant 15 billion trees over the next nine years," he said.

Omollo said there must be a call to action to increase the tree cover in a bid to have wood and cash for economic growth.