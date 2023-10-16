Kenya Power Announces Network Maintenance in 4 Counties

Nairobi — Kenya Power announced scheduled power outages on Sunday as the utility firm embarked on a scheduled maintenance of its network in four counties.

Areas earmarked for power interruption include towns and neighborhoods in Machakos, Trans Nzoia, Migori and Homa Bay counties.

"The listed areas will be affected by planned power interruptions tomorrow (15th October, 2023). The interruption is part of network maintenance," the firm stated.

In Machakos County parts of Mombasa Road will be affected including Nation Printers, Gate Way Mall, Hilton Garden Inn, Soham Petrol Station, Scania and adjacent areas.

Power outages in Machakos were expected to last from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm .

In Trans Nzoia County, parts of Amagoro, Endebes and Saboti will suffer power disruptions. The affected areas include Gatua, Village Inn, Namgoi, Khetias Amagoro , Mainek, Lolkeringet, Simatwet, Chorlim Suam, Chepchoina, Salama and Molem.

Others include Kimwondo, Nai, Twiga, Elgon Orchards,Gitwamba, Saboti, Muroki, Kapretwa, Kisawai, Kinyoro Lugonzo, Gumo Farm, Molem, Elgon Tea, Soy Mining, Bull station, Sabwani, Kapkoi, Elgon Downs, Katuke and adjacent areas.

Power outages in the county were set to run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm .

In Migori County, residents and businesses in Uriri, Mariwa, Ulanda, Kehancha, Rinya, Dede, Aora Jope, Omware, Kanyimach, Maroo, Otacho, Kokuro, Komororume, Sigiria, Kogenya, Kamugundho, Nyakuru, Ombasa, Komire, Sande, Rapogi and Awiro were notified of power disruptions.

Other areas affected are Akoko, Kokole Sukali, Ayego, Nyaroya Onditi, Othoro Center, Ombo, Onduongo Village, Nyambeche, part of Gogo, Pinyo Owacho, Migori Airstrip, KEFRI, N Nyanchabo, Masaba, Nyamamagagana, Kurutyange, Ikerege, Tarawiti, Koego, Nyametaburo, Nyamaranya, Karosi, Maeta, Kegonga, Igena, Nyabikongori, Kebarisia, Mosweto, Nyamutiro and Kebaroti

The blackouts in Migori County will also include Makararangwe, Ntimaru, Mariwa, Mulo, Oyani Masai, Opasi, Ogwedhi, Malunga, Pehill, Rapogi Center, Awiro Akoko, Ombo Kwale, Siwa Samji, Kokole, Sukari Mkt, Ayego, Rapogi, Nyaroya, Onditi, Othoro Center, Ombo Center, Onduongo, Nyambeche, Gogo, Pinyo Owacho, Sori, Osiri Matanda, Osiri Gold Mine, Nyakwere, Lwansa, Nyandema, Otoch Rakwom, Bade, Kanga Onditi, Namba Kondelo, Macalder, and adjacent areas.

The utility firm promised to restore supply at 3pm.

In Homa Bay County, Sukari Industries, Mirogi, Kalamindi, Pala Koguta, Aora Chuodho, Obera, Homa Bay Town, Sindo Mkt, Moi Girls Sindo, Rowo, Victory Farms, Nyandiwa, God Bura, Magunga, Tonga Boys, Wiga, Mbita, Malela were under maintenance.

Power supply was set to be reinstated at 3pm.