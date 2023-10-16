Kenya: Wetangula Roots for Inclusive Education to Support the Boy Child

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has emphasized the importance of inclusive education, particularly focusing on the education of the boy child.

Addressing education stakeholders on Saturday during a prayer day at Bungoma D.E.B Mixed Primary School in Kanduyi constituency, Speaker Wetangula expressed his concerns regarding the neglect of the boy child in education.

He stated, "Even in my church, Christ the King Catholic Church, I noticed that out of the thirty flower children who participate, twenty-five are girls. It is essential that we ensure the boy child receives the attention he deserves."

The Speaker commended teachers for their dedicated service and learners for their hard work in upholding the school's motto, "Discipline and hard work," which has led to outstanding academic achievements.

Speaker Wetang'ula presided over the prayer day, which aimed to encourage and motivate class eight students as they prepared for their final examinations, marking the last cohort under the 8-4-4 education system in Kenya.

Infrastructure modernization

He extended his gratitude to parents for their unwavering support, which has helped make Bungoma D.E.B Mixed Primary School the second most populated primary school in the country.

The school's Principal, Tobias Khisa, revealed that the school, which began with 150 pupils in 1953, has seen its student population grow to an impressive 4,800 learners.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Education Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the event, Speaker Wetangula responded to a plea for the expansion of the school's facilities by generously donating over Sh10 million to initiate the construction of an Education Block for the institution.

He emphasized the importance of providing students and teachers with improved access to education.

Wetang'ula also confirmed his commitment to reviving the Nzoia Sugar Company, noting that significant progress had been made in settling the company's debts and expressing optimism about the region's economic revival once the supplementary budget allocation is secured.

The Speaker encouraged the country to capitalize on the expected El Nino rains, urging citizens to plant short-season crops and the government to invest in water harvesting.

He called upon the Leader of Majority in the National Assembly, Kimani Ichung'wa, to issue a statement regarding the nation's preparedness for the upcoming seasons.

The event was attended by several notable figures, including area MP John Makali, Majimbo Kalasinga (Kabuchai) and various county officials and local MCAs.