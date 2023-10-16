Kenya: Ruto Pledges Continued Support for Army to Enhance Its Capabilities

Nairobi — The Government is committed to scaling up its support to the Kenya Defense Forces.

President William Ruto said the move will enhance their capacity and boost morale.

He pointed out that the Government will build 9,000 housing units in three barracks for the officers.

He added that KDF will get new construction equipment to support its engineering works in the country.

"We will roll out a comprehensive programme to upgrade KDF's equipment and facilities to ensure it is equipped to deliver on its mandate."

He made the remarks on Saturday during the KDF Day at the Embakasi Garrison in Nairobi.

The President also unveiled a monument to commemorate gallant officers and service members of the KDF who lost their lives in the line of duty.

"We pay homage to those who have fallen in the line of duty and honour the ultimate sacrifice. We must never take it for granted," he said.

Present were First Lady Rachel, Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla, among others.

Facing evolving threats

President Ruto praised KDF for safeguarding peace and security in the face of evolving threats.

He said this has helped create a conducive environment for democracy and freedom, innovation enterprise and investment thereby enhancing the country's economic growth.

He described KDF as a foundational institution of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

"The performance of the economic engine of our nation reflects the confidence of investors, entrepreneurs and workers in the sustainability of national security and stability. Capital, both financial and human, thrive under stable and secure operational environments," he said.

The Head of State said KDF has made a significant contribution to the security and stability of the region earning the country global recognition and admiration.

"Our involvement in peace initiatives beyond our borders has not only made Kenya a strong diplomatic, peace and security brand, they have also enhanced both our capacity and profile," he said.

President Ruto called on African leaders to leverage the continent's vast resources for industrial take-off and economic transformation.

General Ogala emphasised the KDF's commitment to maintaining a professional and ethical approach in its operations to safeguard the nation from external foes.

"Our resolve particularly when it comes to National security and territorial sanctity is unwavering," he added. - Presidential Communication Service