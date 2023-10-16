Kenya: Safaricom Unveils New Product Targeting Youth in Tech

Nairobi — Safaricom has introduced a new platform called 'Safaricom Hook' that seeks to empower Kenyan youth in technology.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa says the company is keen on creating a lasting connection with the youth, adding that they have unique and clearly cut-out needs.

"At Safaricom, we are keen on helping our young people to leverage the transformative power of technology," Ndegwa said.

"Through Safaricom Hook, we aim to provide a platform for young Kenyans seeking inspiration, opportunities, and a sense of belonging in a constantly evolving world," he added.

"As the name suggests, Safaricom wants to create a lasting connection with a generation that has unique needs," he said.

Safaricom Hook seeks to enable Gen Z to maximise their online potential and enjoy a digital lifestyle by facilitating smartphone access, among other things.

The company adds that it will partner with an array of organisations, including Kenya Powed Learning Project Meta, Brighter Monday, and Wowzi, through the Safaricom Digital Talent Programme, to scale up the youth's digital skills.

To promote a savings culture, Safaricom Hook will leverage M-PESA Go and the Mali wealth management platform.