Kenya: DP Gachagua Says Evictions Must Follow Due Process

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has raised concerns over the eviction of traders and individuals allegedly occupying public land, urging government security agencies to involve local security committees in such matters.

During his two-day development tour in Nyandarua county, Gachagua criticized the "inhumane and unacceptable" practice of demolishing and evicting people without proper consultation.

He specifically mentioned a recent incident in Ol Kalou town, where Nakuru Kenya Railways police officers attempted to demolish structures and evict traders operating near the railway line.

Gachagua emphasized the government's commitment to protecting the rights of common people and hustlers. He noted that individuals accused of illegal occupation should not be evicted without being offered alternative lands for settlement. He also highlighted the importance of following the standard operating procedures for the National Police Service when working in different counties.

The Deputy President stressed that if demolitions are deemed necessary, discussions and plans for eviction should be in place to ensure the dignified treatment of residents in affected areas. He warned against nighttime evictions that render people homeless and disrupt their livelihoods.

In line with the Kenya Kwanza government's people-centered approach, Gachagua called for sensitivity to the welfare of the public and emphasized the need for respectful and well-planned eviction procedures.

He stated, "This Government is sensitive and people-centered. Let us be sensitive in what we do."

Gachagua's remarks reflect a commitment to addressing eviction and demolition issues with a focus on fairness, collaboration, and the well-being of Kenyan citizens.