Kenya: Detectives Seize Counterfeit Alcoholic Drinks and Fake KRA Stamps

15 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Detectives in Nairobi have seized a consignment of counterfeit alcoholic drinks and a roll of fake KRA stamps in the Kahawa Sukari and Kamulu areas.

The recovery was made In collaboration with officials from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the detectives from the Economic Crimes unit.

The confiscated items include 1,078 bottles of counterfeit alcoholic drinks, one roll of counterfeit KRA Stamps, 630 liters of ethanol, 10,300 empty bottles, and four sacks containing various bottles.

The total value of the seized ethanol and alcoholic drinks is estimated to be over Sh 500,000, while the counterfeit stamps have an estimated worth of Sh4 million.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a seizure notice, and the goods have been impounded. Detectives are actively investigating the origin of the ethanol and the source of the counterfeit KRA stamps.

This latest operation underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to combat counterfeit products and maintain the integrity of alcoholic beverages and tax collection processes.

