South Africa: 'Frustration, Anger, Disbelief' - Broos' Feelings After Bafana Draw

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has expressed how he felt after watching his side struggle during Friday's 0-0 international friendly match draw with Eswatini at FNB Stadium.

South Africa were held by their lowly-ranked opponents after going into the match expected to march past Eswatini.

But an uninspiring performance marked Bafana as an inconsistent side, difficult to predict as their forwards fired blanks and rarely troubled their visitors.

"There were many feelings that went through my body during and after the game," Broos told the media after the match.

"Frustration, anger, disbelief. I didn't believe what I saw in the first half and also the second half. In the first half, we played very badly and I think we just had one chance to score.

"In 90 minutes against, with all respect, Eswatini, we were lucky that we played against a team of that level, otherwise it could have been a disaster.

"I couldn't recognise my team. We tried to change things during and after halftime hoping that things would get better but we went on to play 90 minutes on the same low level."

Bafana struggled despite starting regulars like Nyiko Mobbie, Teboho Mokoena, Lyle Foster, Themba Zwane, Mihlali Mayambela and captain of the day Siyanda Xulu.

This is a team that upset Africa's number-one-ranked team Morocco in June.

"It's unbelievable that three months ago, that team played against Morocco," said Broos.

"You can't believe your eyes when you see that. There was no passion, we lost every duel. If we were unlucky Eswatini could have scored.

"That would have been a disaster. I said to the boys, look into the mirror today and see what went wrong. Many things went wrong. It's a wake-up call for everyone."

Up next for Bafana is Tuesday's second international friendly match against Ivory Coast away in Abidjan and it is a match they cannot afford to lose.