South Africa: Sundowns Set to Face TS Galaxy With Depleted Team

Mamelodi Sundowns will visit TS Galaxy with a heavily depleted squad for Wednesday's Carling Knockout Cup round of 16 tie at Mbombela Stadium.

The Brazilians will be without all their Bafana Bafana players when they head to Mpumalanga Province.

Captain Themba Zwane, Mothobi Mvala, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau and Grant Kekana will face Ivory Coast with Bafana on Tuesday and will be in no position to play two competitive matches within 24 hours.

They will be in transit from Ivory Coast when Sundowns face the Rockets on Wednesday.

Mamelodi Sundowns communications manager Shupi Nkgadima tried to play down the situation.

"I can't confirm our lineup before time. I can only have full clarity on Wednesday regarding Bafana players," Nkgadima told Scrolla.Africa.

Sundowns' Bafana contingent is actually expected to fly from Abidjan straight to Luanda, Angola and wait for their teammates ahead of the weekend's African Football League quarter-final clash against Petro Atletico.

On top of the absent Bafana players, Sundowns already have a concerning injury situation in their camp with players like Thapelo Morena, Sipho Mbule, Lesiba Nku and Lucas Ribeiro Costa struggling with fitness.

Missing such key players puts to test coach Rhulani Mokwena's squad depth and the trainer is aware of what awaits them.

"TS Galaxy are a very good team, well structured and are much stronger than last season," said Mokwena.

"They did some incredible work during the transfer period, and they have a very good coach with a very strong technical team.

"We are looking forward to the game. It's a cup game and one we have to enjoy once again."

The Brazilians face TS Galaxy while fresh from losing the MTN8 final to Orlando Pirates.

That makes the Carling Knockout a match they cannot afford to lose hence their season credentials will be up for serious scrutiny.