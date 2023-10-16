South Africa: KZN Teachers March for Safety At Schools

13 October 2023
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Tsoanelo Sefoloko

"Some of our colleagues have been brutally murdered while at the workplace"

More than 600 teachers marched to the Durban City hall under the banner of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) on Friday. They were protesting for better safety for teachers at schools.

SADTU provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said the provincial government must take responsibility for the state of the province's schools.

"Some of our colleagues have been brutally murdered while at the workplace," she said.

Caluza said criminals targeted schools and violent incidents happened in front of learners.

"We have noted the horrible conditions that teachers are working under. We have been told by the department that the department has run out of budget."

One teacher, Thandiwe Mkhize, had travelled the 380km from uMhlabuyalingana to join the march. She teaches at Mdumisa Primary, near the Mozambican border.

"Our school conditions are not good at all. We don't even have security at the gate," she said.

She said cars such as SUVs and twin cabs were too dangerous to purchase in her area because these are quickly targeted by criminals and smuggled across the border.

Mbali Frazer, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, accepted the memorandum and promised to give feedback within 40 days.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.