Kenya: Ruto in China for Infrastructure Development Talks

16 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — President William Ruto is currently in China, where he is expected to pitch Kenya's infrastructure development opportunities to Chinese enterprises.

Ruto, who is attending the Third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, announced in his X app that the country is keen on working with like-minded partners to spur development amid existing global challenges.

"We are particularly keen on increasing the depth of our relations with China under the New Silk Road to upgrade our infrastructure," posted the Head of State.

Earlier, State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed revealed in a post that the convention in China has attracted an array of world leaders who are expected to pitch their own infrastructure development projects to China.

"This will offer a platform for cooperation and partnership talks focusing on infrastructural developments," he posted.

