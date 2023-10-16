South Africa: Sixteen South Africans 'Trapped in Gaza, Unable to Get Out'

15 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Peter Fabricius

The South Africans are on a UN rescue list, ready to be moved out of besieged Gaza when the opportunity arises.

At least 16 South Africans are trapped in Gaza as Israel continues its massive aerial bombardment of the territory and prepares to launch a ground attack.

The South Africans are on United Nations lists of those ready to be evacuated when or if the opportunity arises, South Africa's ambassador to Palestine, Shaun Byneveldt, told Daily Maverick.

He said the number of South Africans in distress in Gaza had risen from 10 to 16 over the past few days as Israel's assault on Gaza intensified. Israel aims to destroy Hamas and its ability to conduct another deadly attack on Israel like the one it launched on 7 October.

"They are trapped in Gaza, unable to get out," Byneveldt said.

"But we are in contact with the UN and they are on the UN evacuation list, ready to be moved out when the opportunity arises."

"There's a total siege. There's no way in or out," he said.

He said 15 were in south Gaza, in response to the Israeli Defence Forces' warning to Gazans to move out of northern Gaza to avoid being caught in the crossfire when its ground forces enter the territory, which is believed to be imminent.

He said...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

