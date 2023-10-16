South Africa: SA's Burgeoning Hydrogen Sector Touted As Potential Creator of 30,000 Jobs

15 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Neesa Moodley

In a country grappling with unemployment, green energy may help to turn the tide.

The hydrogen sector has the capacity to create more than 30,000 jobs by 2040 -- or so the Green Energy Africa Summit heard this week.

Merita Wickens, the project director at Turner & Townsend and workstream lead of operationalisation of the Hydrogen Society Roadmap (HSR), told delegates that the hydrogen sector was targeting 10GW electrolysis capacity in the Northern Cape by 2030, with plans to increase that to 15GW by 2040.

"If successful, that would mean we could create more than 30,000 jobs by 2040," she said.

Although South Africa's official unemployment rate has eased to 32.6%, its lowest since mid-2021, the number of jobs going to young people is declining. PwC's economic outlook for September 2023 reports that, of the 784,000 jobs created over the past year, only 45,000 went to those aged 15-24.

The Hydrogen Society Roadmap

Spearheaded by the Department of Science and Innovation, the HSR sets out a strategy and policy directives to unite stakeholders to drive hydrogen technology forward, as well as accelerate the country's economic growth.

One of the key aims as outlined by the HSR is for SA to produce 500,000 tonnes of green hydrogen a year. Key projects include the Sakhumnotho Power...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.