South Africa: Terrorism Financing - The Perfect Ruse for a State Security Clampdown On NGOs and Churches

15 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Heidi Swart

Registered non-profits (including churches) must now annually submit additional information to the Department of Social Development (the exact nature of which will be determined in consultation with the Financial Intelligence Centre and the minister of finance) about their office bearers, control structures, management and operations.

The State Security Agency (SSA) has proposed legislation requiring security clearance for anyone wanting to "establish and operate" a non-government or faith-based organisation (NGOs and FBOs).

This potentially gives the SSA the power to force people to resign from an organisation, or even to shut down that organisation. Authorities say it's a necessary step because South Africa was greylisted after failing to meet international standards set to curb terrorism financing (a crime which NGOs and churches can potentially facilitate).

But the move is questionable: For one, legislative reforms aimed at removing SA from the greylist have already been made, with both the Hawks and the Financial Intelligence Centre gaining greater powers to investigate NGOs and FBOs. And then there's the SSA's reported history of sabotaging civil society.

Widespread backlash from civil society has erupted against the security clearance provision contained in the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill of 2023 (Gilab), submitted to Parliament in August. Gilab was meant to address malfeasance at the SSA, including political factionalism, irregular expenditures and poor oversight; these problems were identified during the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, which also heard testimony of the SSA actively monitoring and sabotaging civil society...

