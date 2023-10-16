Sudan: 'Goodbye Julia' - First Sudanese Film At Cannes Is a Potent Exploration of Prejudice

column

Set just before South Sudan seceded from what was the largest nation in Africa, Mohamed Kordofani's restrained drama about two women from different sides of the country demystifies the racism that still divides it.

Set in a particularly turbulent time in Sudan's history, during the riots just before the secession of South Sudan, Mona, a Northern woman, is implicated in the death of a Southern man. Protected by her privileged place in society, she seeks to assuage her guilty conscience by hiring Julia, the man's oblivious wife, as a maid.

This fearful act of self-serving kindness traps both of them in an ever-growing tangled web of lies and secrets but also sets Mona on a path of ideological transformation as she reflects upon her prejudices. Eiman Yousif's embodiment of Mona's knotted grief, pity and kindness manifests in a spectacular standout performance.

The constant sense that Mona's secret is destined to be discovered is only part of the thrill of this multidimensional film. Director Mohamed Kordofani's films weigh in on the sociopolitical realities of Sudan in a personal way - the racial tensions are ever-present, and noticeable in even the smallest interactions.

What's the vibe?

The style and content of the film are a rare mix - different parts of the world are accustomed to different cinematic languages, but Kordofani intended Goodbye Julia to be accessible to both Sudanese audiences (which are generally...