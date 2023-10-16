Botswana: Bantu Film Festival Returns Bigger Better

Ramotswa — Custodians of the Bantu Film Festival (BFF) are hopeful for a big and better second edition of the festival that will showcase exceptional talent in the world of cinema particularly in the African continent.

The festival is set to make its return to the African cinema scene under the theme: A New Age In the African Cinema and it will take place from October 18- 21 at the New Capitol Cinemas, Riverwalk in Gaborone.

The Bantu Film Festival is a Pan-African Film festival founded by Botswana female film-markers Lesedi Mphothwe and Veronica Pilane.

"Through Pan-African Film Festival we take pride in being Batswana and being able to tell our stories", said BFF Co-founder and Festival Director Mphothwe in an interview.

She said BFF promoted film and television industry in Botswana and fostered collaboration as a bridge that Botswana filmmakers could use to connect with other filmmakers outside the country.

She said through the festival, they had created opportunities that Batswana could benefit from such as scriptwriting contest supported by Mosadi Write Grant which was meant to empower female screen writers in Botswana.

"The winning script will be granted P10 000 for production of 15 minutes short film to be played in future events of Bantu Film Festival, and through the help of our sponsors we will be able to take the film through festival circuit", she said.

BFF Head of Social Media and Digital Marketing Mareledi Paulo also said the festival had become a platform where filmmakers, industry experts and cinephiles come together to celebrate the magic of the silver screen.

She explained the Bantu Film Festival was not only a cinematic journey but a cultural odyssey that brought people together through storytelling,

"It is a reminder that film is a universal language that transcends borders and connects us all," she said.

She also said this year's festival was expected to be a vibrant celebration of film, culture and creativity boasting a line-up of exceptional films from all across the African continent ranging from Botswana, Congo DRC, Cote d'vore, Kenya, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe with each film offering a unique cinematic experience, exploring diverse themes and perspectives.

To light up the dream, organisers of the festival have in place different activities such as African attire-themed opening ceremony, film screening and masterclass, panel discussions and will close the festival with a red carpet experience during the award night.

She said the activities were a way to give the audience a feeling of different African cultures, giving them an opportunity to engage with and gain insights from industry experts in the Masterclass sessions, giving a chance to outstanding film makers and artists to be honoured in a ritzy manner.

Sponsors include New Capitol cinema, VYB Digital, UPICtv, Zoetic Solutions, The Life Support Team and Prospec Printing.

She said tickets were available through the Bantu Film Festival official website www.bantufilmfestival.com with a daily ticket for screening at P40, closing ceremony ticket P100 or an option of a three-day ticket that gives one access to all events at P170.

BOPA