Botswana: Modikwa Late Goal Breaks Forest Hearts

Ramotswa - — Extension Gunners second half substitute, Pako Modikwa scored an injury time header to give his team a sensational 1-0 away win against URI Black Forest.

Gunners emerged winners over the home side in a Debswana First Division South league campaign played before a spilling Black Forest arena on Saturday.

The hard fought victory elevated Mapantsola, as Gunners are fondly called to the second spot on log standings, tied at three points with Jwaneng Young Stars who scalped City Polar FC 3-1 in Ramonaka same afternoon.

Black Forest on the other hand slipped to the 11th spot of the twelve team league contest.

The visitors made an early statement with good runs inside the box and were able to get in behind Magoleng's defence. Forest utility player, Otlaarongwa Nthumolang burst into Gunners box and forced keeper Ofentse Tauyatswala into making a low dive for a corner kick.

The attempt pushed Black Forest into making several attempts on target with Nthumolang leading the onslaught. At the half hour mark, he whipped a clever cross to the path of Wilfred Dithwane who looped his header wide. Gunners made changes in the second half and it was Modikwa who made meaningful impact on attack. Modikwa replaced Oratile Mhaladi.

The home side made an early threat and Gunners conceded several corners owing to countless pressure.

Kamogelo Mphahlele failed to open the scoreline after being fed a long pass and with Tauyatswala clearly beaten he shot wide.

From Gunners last opportunity, Benson Mosokobanji whipped in a decent free kick and Modikwa rose above his marker to produce a magnificently accurate header into the far corner out of Michael James' reach.

In other league games played on Saturday, Notwane played to a one-all draw with UB Hawks, Prisons XI travelled to Gabane and salvaged a point against Flamingo Santos.

Tlokweng United and Mogoditshane Fighters played out a one-all draw.

BOPA