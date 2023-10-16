Tanzania: Minister Pushes for Patriotism Among Public Servants

Arusha — TANZANIA: ZANZIBAR's Minister for Constitution, Legal Affairs and Public Service Haroun Ali Suleiman, has outlined a number of traits that will enable civil servants thrive at their workplaces.

Mr Suleiman, who was bringing down the curtain of a three-day working session for human resources managers from the public sector here at the weekend, urged the civil servants to embrace what he referred to the Hygiene of Public Service as 'essential ingredients' for public servants in Tanzania.

The Minister singled out patriotism as among the important traits every public servant ought to possess.

"Public servants especially those in high places must first become aware of their own actions. This means giving up control, which is not an easy thing to do when your assumption is that you are responsible for everything that goes on within that setting.

Yet, the love for country should supersede that of self and more importantly, there is a need for one to demonstrate that mindset," he urged.

The Minister equally rooted for commitment and dedication, saying such was a life of any public servant.

According to Mr Suleiman, public servants must be dedicated, passionate, and engaged as ever -- working long hours, going the extra mile, and showing a level of caring for those that they serve.

"You also need to demonstrate leadership and trust, requiring you to place loyalty to the Constitution, the laws, and ethical principles above private gain. You shall not hold financial interests that conflict with the conscientious performance of duty," he observed.

The Minister challenged the Human Resources Managers to be good listeners and maintain mutual respect with their subordinates.

Earlier in the week, Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance) George Simbachawene yesterday warned that the government will not

spare Human Resources personnel who promote favoritism, saying employees should be rewarded based on their merit and talent.

According to the Minister, a 2022 report conducted by his office, established that abuse of office, conflict of interests, nepotism, fraud and sexual harassments were a common thing among civil servants occupying public offices.