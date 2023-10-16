Rwanda: SC Kiyovu Beat Marines As Amagaju Edge Gasogi United

SC Kiyovu beat a stubborn Marines FC side 2-1 in the Primus National League on Saturday evening at Kigali Pelé Stadium to keep a firm grip on the title in shape.

Goals from new signing Yves Mugunga in the 28th minute and substitute Brian Kalumba in the 75th minute were enough to hand the Green Baggies maximum points as Taiba Mbonyumwami netted a consolation goal for the visitors in the 85th minute.

Kiyovu started the game aggressively as they were looking to break deadlock and take a lead earlier.

Marines managed to cope with attacking pressure from the Mumena-based side which created several chances until they opened the lead after 28 minutes of the game through Mugunga.

The former APR forward found the ball in the box, out it on the chest before rounding off Marines' goalkeeper Jean Luc Tuyizere who was unable to save it.

The first half ended Kiyovu leading the scores to leave Marines head coach Yves Rwasamanzi so much to fix at break given that his attack looked far from their best.

The Rubavu-based side dominated the second half but Petros Koukouras' side remained resilient with shot stopper Djihad Nzeyurwanda showing class between the posts with a number of crucial saves.

Kiyovu let Marines to dominated the game but their maturity made the difference when Kamumba scored the second goal in the 75th minute to end Marines' hopes of making yet another upset against the Green Baggies just like they did against APR and Rayon Sports.

Mbonyumwami pulled one back for Marines who were trailing 2-1 with five minutes to play but it was too late to save their day as Kiyovu held on to win the encounter.

The result moved Kiyovu in the fourth place with 12 points, two behind table leaders APR.

Elsewhere, the chock of the day was Amagaju who traveled to Kigali Pele Stadium to beat Gasogi United 1-0, a result that saw them move level on 13 points with Musanze who are hosting Rayon Sports on Sunday.

In other matches, Sunrise FC lost to struggling Etincelles FC 0-1 in Nyagatare while Bugesera FC were held to a 2-2 draw by Gorilla FC who recorded their sixth draw in a row.

Saturday

SC Kiyovu 1-0 Marines

Bugesera FC 2-2 Gorilla FC

Gasogi United FC 0-1 Amagaju FC

Sunrise FC 0-1 Etincelles FC