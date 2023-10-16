Uganda: Six Teachers Jailed Over Leaked Exams

15 October 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — Buganda Road court has remanded six people including headteachers to Luzira prison over alleged examination malpractice. Among those remanded are Daniel Oleja, Michael Ijalla, and Nasser Sekandi - all teachers from Wakiso-based schools.

They were jointly charged with Tadeo Lukyamuzi, Henry Mirembe, and Emmanuel Oketch, who are headteachers from different primary schools in Kasanda and Kikuube districts. They were caught allegedly buying purported national primary leaving examinations (PLE).

The names of the implicated schools are being kept confidential to safeguard the ongoing investigation. The six suspects appeared in court before chief magistrate Ronald Kayizzi and were charged with unauthorized possession of examination materials under Section 25 of the UNEB Act, 2021.

The court heard that the accused, along with other individuals who remain at large, were found in possession of information purported to be related to the contents of the 2023 PLE question papers for English, Science, SST, and Mathematics. The crimes allegedly took place during the months of September and October 2023 in Kampala and its surrounding areas.

