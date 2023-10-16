Uganda: Ai Solution Wins TotalEnergies Revolution Hackathon

Kampala, Uganda — An innovative solution utilizing artificial intelligence to identify optimal locations for Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points has clinched the top spot in the prestigious 'TotalEnergies Uganda rEVolution hackathon.'

The ingenious solution presented by the TBKN team was unveiled as the winner during an awards ceremony in Kampala on Oct.11, marking the culmination of a three-month hackathon challenge initiated by TotalEnergies Uganda.

The challenge aimed to provide young Ugandans with an opportunity to devise solutions for identifying the best locations for EV charging points in Kampala.

TBKN, the triumphant team, was awarded a cash prize of Shs 18.5million. The first runners-up, ISBAT University, secured a prize of Shs 11.1milionm. Tying for third place were Data Knight and Shalom, each receiving Shs 3.7million.

Philippe Groueix, General Manager of TotalEnergies EP Uganda and Country Chair of TotalEnergies in Uganda, said the energy company is actively involved in Uganda's e-mobility think tank and is supporting innovation aligned with e-mobility.

He said the e-mobility rEVolution hackathon challenge was introduced to foster youth engagement and innovation, aligning with the company's pillar of Youth Inclusion.

The hackathon received over 400 applications from Ugandans aged 18 to 45 between July and September 2023, with Outbox Uganda executing the challenge on behalf of TotalEnergies Uganda.

"This hackathon demonstrated that young people still have a role to play in addressing societal challenges in partnership with the private sector. We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure that the solutions selected can be considered for operationalization by TotalEnergies in Uganda and other mobility actors in Uganda," added Richard Zulu, Team Principal, Outbox Uganda.

The initial evaluation led to the shortlisting of 16 teams, each composed of four members, who were tasked with proposing innovative ideas utilizing data on Kampala city's road infrastructure, electricity networks, and traffic patterns.

The teams received mentorship and coaching to refine their ideas before presenting them to a panel of judges. The judging process considered criteria such as the innovativeness of the ideas, team composition, presentation, and alignment with business objectives.