Rwanda: Mount Kigali University Celebrates Inauguration of Guild Student Association Leaders

It was a new dawn in student governance at Mount Kigali University as the institution ushered its first elected members of the Students Guild Association.

The new team assumed their role at an event held at the campus on October 13, marking yet another significant milestone for the university which was granted full autonomy by the government of Rwanda in April 2023.

The newly elected leaders, under the guidance of the new guild President, Madam Florence Kudembe from the School of Mass Media and Communication, will take up their leadership roles to champion student rights and advocacy. Kudembe succeeds Mr. Robert Rukikira, who is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in Business Management.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Thomas Mwesigye from the National Youth Council Commission on behalf of Youth Member of Parliament, Hon. Clarise Imaniriho and student guild leaders from University of Kigali, IPRC Kigali, AUCA, UNILAK, East Africa University and a representative from Kicukiro district. The Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Martin Kimemia, and Deputy Vice-Chancellors, Dr. Nkechi Irechukwu and Dr. John Nyirigira and the dean of students, Madam Joyce Kirabo were also present.

In his farewell speech, Rukakira asserted that "I have confidence in the new team to uphold our shared goals with dedication and passion. We will support you to propel our Association and the University to greater heights. Our work towards improving student experience further cements us as one of the most effective and dynamic Associations in the country. I am confident of a strong and a prosperous future for the Guild of Mount Kigali University." He congratulated his team and reflected on the accomplishments achieved during his tenure.

"I congratulate my team and other students who have worked hard to improve the experience of those around them. During our tenure, we worked hard to support students and the university. We had commendable activities such as strengthening the Association, participating in outreach activities such as Umuganda, sports, formation of clubs and ensuring we receive the best education. We are happy to see the university investing in state-of-the-art facilities such as the hospitality hotel, the University Medical Center and E-sports," said Rukakira. The Guild President gave an appreciation award to the University Management for the good work the University is doing to empower Rwandans through quality education.

The Mount Kigali University Students Association (MKUSA), serves as a vital channel for students to voice up their concerns and aspirations. The University statutes 2023, establishes the student's governing body headed by the Guild President and other cabinet ministers, who are democratically elected by fellow students through free and fair elections every year.

Kudembe praised the exceptional leadership of the outgoing team, and pledged to closely work with them, the students and the university administration. "My administration will focus on unity, gender equality, open communication, and providing equal opportunities for every student to excel guided with our slogan, Your voice, Your Guild, My leadership. When we say "Your Guild" we mean it belongs to all of us. We will work together to build the Association that is inclusive, diverse and for all," she said.

Dr. Martin Kimemia, commended Student Associations for offering students a platform to voice up their concerns and ideas. He emphasized the role of student governance in teaching civic responsibility and decision-making, both within the university and beyond. "Mount Kigali University is known for its diverse and inclusive student body guided with the spirit of leadership. I hail the association as an example of inclusivity, innovation and creativity that nourish students for the benefit of both the university and the community. I urge students to utilize the power of networking and be responsible and accountable in their leadership roles, and leave admirable legacies", said Dr. Kimemia. He finally urged the leaders to continue organizing various functions to support students and representing the university at public and government functions.

Mwesigye, underscored the pivotal role of the youth as the leaders of tomorrow. He expressed his commitment to supporting the university and the Guild Council to ensuring that youth voices are heard and acted upon, emphasizing the importance of active youth participation in the academic cycle. An alumnus of the university, Mwesigye started as a class representative and rose to become a Guild President. Today he is the national Youth Consultative leader.

"Mount Kigali University has well-stipulated management structurers and is a kick off for leaders. My mentorship started here and made me to reach where I am today. I urge you to be good ambassadors of the University as you carry on your responsibilities. There will always be challenges in life but learn how to face them and take leadership as a service. This year, Youth Connect Africa will take place in Kenya and I urge you to be part of it," said Mwesigye.

Mount Kigali University has trained a large number of graduates who are employed in government, private organizations or self-employed.