Ethiopia Has Right to Peacefully Claim of Access to Sea - Prime Minister Abiy

15 October 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Given geographical, historical, economic backgrounds, Ethiopia has the right to have access to sea through peaceful means, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

In a televised program held with members of the parliament, Prime Minister Abiy said is quite paradoxical for Ethiopia to remain mute for discussing about Red Sea for port access while other countries have their rights to discuss about the GERD and other transboundary rivers for mutual benefits.

He also said that Ethiopia is surrounded with waters but remain landlocked.

Red Sea and the Nile River are interwoven with Ethiopia, Abiy said, and added that it determines the fate of the country as well as the basis for its development or destruction.

The notion of saying "let us share yours but never ask from ours" is not right, the premier said, and emphasized the need to share resources in a balanced and peaceful manner.

With the growing population, access to the sea is a matter of existence for Ethiopia not a luxury, he said and added that neighboring countries should make deals for mutual benefits.

Ethiopia's claim of access to the sea can be discussed including about the options but it cannot be disregarded, the premier underscored, adding that otherwise the country will eventually drift into extreme poverty.

According to Abiy, leaders of the East Africa region should discuss about sustainable peace that transcends into the future.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.