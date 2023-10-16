Uganda: Museveni's Endless Complaints

Kampala, Uganda — In what has become routine, President Museveni used the Independence Day celebrations to continue his public rants about the enormous challenges his government faces.

While presiding over the celebrations in Kitgum, he complained about cattle rustlers who have existed there for close to a century. Museveni met some local leaders over the matter but they left unsatisfied at the lack of effort by the head of state in dealing with the problem decisively.

As a result of the endless complaints, Ugandans on social media have branded Museveni as the Leader of Opposition. On one occasion, Museveni had this to say: "Uganda's problem is the unwise villager who sales farm products without value addition. When you export raw materials, you get less money than when you export a finished product.

We coffee growers are getting $1 while those that don't suffer in producing coffee get $53." On another occasion, he ranted "In Kyankwanzi I told the MPs how in 1789 France had 4 social classes. If you go to France now the peasants are no longer there, they have disappeared. Here we are preserving the peasants."