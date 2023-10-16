Uganda: Museveni's Endless Complaints

15 October 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — In what has become routine, President Museveni used the Independence Day celebrations to continue his public rants about the enormous challenges his government faces.

While presiding over the celebrations in Kitgum, he complained about cattle rustlers who have existed there for close to a century. Museveni met some local leaders over the matter but they left unsatisfied at the lack of effort by the head of state in dealing with the problem decisively.

As a result of the endless complaints, Ugandans on social media have branded Museveni as the Leader of Opposition. On one occasion, Museveni had this to say: "Uganda's problem is the unwise villager who sales farm products without value addition. When you export raw materials, you get less money than when you export a finished product.

We coffee growers are getting $1 while those that don't suffer in producing coffee get $53." On another occasion, he ranted "In Kyankwanzi I told the MPs how in 1789 France had 4 social classes. If you go to France now the peasants are no longer there, they have disappeared. Here we are preserving the peasants."

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.