Malawi: Chakwera Reaffirms Commitment to Transform Malawi Despite Economic Hardships

15 October 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has assured Malawians that his government remains committed to transforming the nation in spite of the economic problems weighing down on citizens.

Speaking at Monkey Bay Living Waters Church in Mangochi on Sunday, Chakwera appealed to Malawians to remain resilient, stressing "Malawi will rise again despite mountain of challenges the country is going through".

He acknowledged the economic difficulties his people are currently going through. He cited natural disasters, effects of Russia-Ukraine war, Covid-19 and cholera as some of the factors retarding social and economic growth in Malawi.

But President Chakwera expressed disappointment that Malawians tend to forget the existence of God in time of their destitution.

Speaking earlier, Bishop Ralph Kachikuni who is resident pastor Lilongwe and deputy national chairman of Living Waters Church, commended Dr Chakwera for freedom of worship Malawi is experiencing.

Bishop Kachikuni, who was speaking on behalf of LWC founder and leader Bishop Stanley Ndovi, said for the first time in history members of the clergy are praying without looking behind their backs.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.