Malawi: Medical, Health Services Resume At Rumphi District Hospital Hours After Fire

Medical and health services have resumed at Rumphi district hospital, with Central Medical Trust swiftly stocking the hospital with medicine just hours after a devastating fire gutted the hospital on Saturday.

The fire razed down the pharmacy wing, destroying all the medicine in the process.

All patients who were evacuated from hospital wards during the fire were brought back to the wards.

The Hospital's spokesperson Bwanalori Mwamlima said soon after the fire started all the services were disrupted.

He added that all patients in the wards were evacuated because there were fears that the fire might also affect other buildings.

Mwamlima said soon after the accident the Hospital's management ordered drugs from the Central Medicals Trust which has since delivered the said drugs to the hospital.