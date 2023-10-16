Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Fatal Car Crash in Tigray Claims Six Lives, Leaves 53 Students Injured

Addis Abeba — At least six people have tragically lost their lives and 53 others have been injured in a devastating car accident. The incident took place when a bus carrying students from Adigrat University, who had just completed their grade 12 exams, crashed in the Ateb area near Hawzen. The students were on their way back to their hometowns in Tembien and the surrounding areas when the accident occurred.

According to Asmelash Teklehaymanot, executive director of Hawzen Fereselam Hospital, four students lost their lives immediately at the accident scene. One student passed away en route to the hospital, while another individual died after arriving at the hospital.

Currently, a total of 53 students are receiving medical treatment, with varying degrees of serious and minor injuries. Due to the severity of their injuries, 24 students have been referred to Ayder Referral Hospital, while the remaining 29 have been discharged after reaching an agreement with their parents, as stated by Asmelash.

Abebe Haftu, a nurse at Ayder Referral Hospital's emergency department, informed Addis Standard that 19 patients with broken legs and severe injuries in different parts of their bodies have been admitted to the hospital. One patient is currently in critical condition and receiving treatment in the ICU.

On 10 October, the school leaving exams for 12th grade students began in Tigray for the first time since teaching and learning programs were disrupted in the region due to the two-year brutal war that started in November 2020.

According to Dr. Kiros Goush, the head of the Tigray Region Education Bureau, a total of 9,514 students took part in the 12th grade exit exams, which were held in four different university locations throughout the region. The exams concluded on 13 October, 2023.