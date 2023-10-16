Rwandan Doctors Mull Project to Detect Genes With Potential Cancer Risks

Rwanda will soon be able to detect people at risk of developing breast and prostate cancer based on their genes, according to the Minister of Health.

In an exclusive interview with The New Times, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana said that in relation to the use of Artificial Intelligence, there is an ongoing project in Rwanda that assesses and detects different types of genes in communities that are likely to have a certain type of cancer in the future.

"AI can do massively in combination with genes and diagnostics. We want to make sure that we give an opportunity for technology to grow; Rwanda can be an innovation hub of technologies and the health sector is one that needs them the most."

Speaking to a member of the lead team on the implementation of the project, it is understood that the development comes as a response to the government's call to step up precision disease prevention and medicine in the country.

The project was launched in 2022 in collaboration with multiple partners, and it is championed by Rwandan doctors. The final findings could be ready by the end of 2023, according to Dr. Achille Manirakiza, a clinical Oncologist.

"The project will help us to see the number of already confirmed breast and prostate cancer patients who were predisposed to the disease from birth through germline genetic testing. This will help us know who could be at risk before they develop the disease."

He added that the focus is on the top two cancers among men and women - namely prostate and breast cancer -in the country and it is common for both to develop at a young age with an aggressive presence in the black race.

According to a study conducted by Molecular Genetics and Genomic Medicine, about 5 percent to 10 percent of breast cancer is caused by germline mutations.

Germline mutations are congenital genetic mutations in germ cells that originate from sperm or ovum and are generally incorporated into every cell of an offspring's body.

The study states that to date, inherited mutations associated with breast cancer risk have been identified in several genes, associated with different levels of risk of breast cancer ranging from high, moderate to low risk.

"In Sub-Saharan Africa, breast cancer is commonly detected at younger age and the profile is more aggressive with a high mortality rate compared to the European countries. It is suggested that African-specific genetic background plays a key role in this matter."

It notes that the determination of genetic variations associated with the occurrence of BC as well as genetic modifiers leading to the disease variability are necessary for accurate detection, prevention, and treatment.

On the other hand, 2018 data from Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) indicates that prostate cancer is the first cause of death in men, accounting for 17 per cent. This also comes with predominance among black people and can be traced back in family history of genes with high risk of the disease.

Currently, Rwanda has the capacity to diagnose and treat cancer at two cancer centres and referral hospitals.