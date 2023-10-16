Malawi Failing to Recruit Mzuzu Airport Feasibility Study Consultant

16 October 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Donors are furious with the Malawi government over delays to kick start construction of Mzuzu Airport despite feasibility study funds being made available.

Officials from OPEC Fund for International Development (Ofid) are accusing the government of failing to utilise a K350 million (US$350,000) grant for Mzuzu airport feasibility study.

Ofid assistant director general for Public Sector Operations, Fuad Albassam has told the new minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda that Fund officials are not amused with the government's failure to hire a consultant for the technical and economic feasibility study for the new Mzuzu Airport.

Speaking when he met the new Malawi Minister of Finance on the sidelines of this year's World Bank Group/International Monetary Fund (IMF) Meetings in Marrakech, Morocco on Friday, Albassam said government is failing to recruit a consultant for the project two years after signing the programme grant.

"The project preparation grant is intended to finance the preparation of the feasibility study for the construction of a new airport for Mzuzu City.

"The overall cost of the feasibility study is US$800,000 with Ofid and the Arab Bank for Economic Development (BADEA) each contributing US$350,000 towards the study and the Government of Malawi contributing US$ 100,000.

"It was expected to result in a potential US$200 million (based on preliminary estimates) investment that BADEA and the Ofid could subsequently finance with the Government and other partners but two years down the line there has been no movement," he said.

He said government was not serious on the matter and could potentially lose the programme grant if it continues not showing interest to identify and recruit a consultant.

In his response, Chithyola-Banda said it is sad that for over two years government has failed to recruit a consultant to kick-start the project.

"Mzuzu City deserves a modern international airport to facilitate aviation services in the north but how could we not as a country not utilize the programme grant which was approved and signed in 2021.

"We need to move with speed and be patriotic to help turn around the economy and spearhead development," he said.

The minister then committed to take the matter seriously and provide necessary policy direction to ensure that the process starts as soon as possible to make sure Malawi gets and utilize resources prudently.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.