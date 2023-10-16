Rwanda: The Ben Announces Wedding Dates

The long-awaited celebrity wedding ceremony of singer The Ben and Pamella Uwicyeza is finally coming to a reality after the singer announced the dates to their big day.

In a post on his Instagram - followed by over 800,000 fans - the singer captioned a video of him and his wife in what seemed to be a photo shoot with December 23, followed by a heart. Pamella also commented on the post with a heart and dancing emoji.

A reliable source close to the couple confirmed the news to The New Times, adding that the ceremony will be held at Kigali Convention Center.

The couple dated for four years and had a civil wedding ceremony in Kigali, in August 2022, a few months after Uwicyeza, a former Miss Rwanda contestant, said 'yes' to the 'Why' hit-maker in a colourful proposal in the Maldives.

The Ben recently gifted his wife a brand-new mini-Range Rover Evoque worth $60,000, on her birthday, before headlining his two successful concerts held in Burundi accompanied by his wife.

The singer was very emotional during the concert in Bujumbura where he called his wife on stage showing her off to his fans and sang to her one of his famous songs 'Roho Yanjye'.

The news comes after many of his fans were wondering about when the couple will wed. It has been a year after their civil wedding. In excitement, some of the fans commented on how they will turn up for the wedding ceremony uninvited just to witness the wedding of the big celebrity couple.