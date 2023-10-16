Botswana: NSC Pipeline Completion Quenches Thirst in Molepolole

Molepolole — The long awaited North-South Carrier (NSC) pipeline and related water infrastructure meant to deliver water to Molepolole and other villages in the periphery has come to completion. President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi said this when addressing a kgotla meeting in Molepolole on Friday.

With the bulk of water supply project having been completed, President Masisi assured Bakwena, who had thronged Lewis Primary School grounds in large numbers, that for the first time water from Letsibogo and Dikgatlhong had finally reached Kweneng and Molepolole in particular.

"We are currently at a stage where we are flushing out the water infrastructure to ensure delivery of clean water to the locals," the President said.

The President elaborated on the various opportunities that have stemmed from the national water master plan projects. He said over 6 000 units of earth-moving machinery had been sourced from Batswana while more than 30 000 jobs were created. This, he said demonstrated government commitment in empowering Batswana as value was derived from the implementation of national water master plan.

Further, he reiterated that the development of the pipeline necessitated the construction of Mmamashia water treatment plant, which is by far the biggest in SADC, with a capacity to treat approximately 200 million litres of water per day.

So far, President Masisi said, government had spent about P8.5 billion on water projects nationally.

"Government prioritised water projects because water is essential for both development and human survival," he said.

The President indicated that the second phase would be the rehabilitation of water distribution infrastructure, which would be a costly exercise. He therefore pleaded with residents of Molepolole to be patient while waiting for water to reach their homes.

To buttress the President's remarks on the water situation in Molepolole, Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services, Dr Kefentse Mzwinila said the Gamononyane pump station, which would be distributing water to Molepolole, Kopong, Lentsweletau and Thebephatshwa was complete.

He also confirmed that water from the NSC pipeline reached Molepolole in February this year. Currently, he said, the ministry was testing equipment and infrastructure such as pipelines, pump stations and reservoirs to ascertain their functionality.

After testing, he said the next step would be to introduce chemicals into the system to flush out impurities such as rust caused by aging of pipes.

For that reason, he said water distribution would then be commissioned next month while network rehabilitation would immediately follow before the end of the year.

The minister stated another development on the cards was the construction of a sanitation water treatment plant, which would convert wastewater to potable water. He said the project would cost P607 million. Regarding the land allocation backlog, he said they were awaiting the completion of the layout in which about 2 830 plots were expected to be availed and allocated to Molepolole residents by March next year.

The minister said the land board was expected to buy land, which was anticipated to produce about 1 744 plots to be allocated in the next financial year.

MP for Molepolole South, Mr Kabo Morwaeng also applauded the President and his government for delivering on their promises to the electorate. He made reference to developments such as the water and related infrastructure, kgotla offices, two new police stations on the cards, two primary schools and the newly completed museum at Ntsweng heritage site.

Kgosi Kgari Sechele III of Bakwena expressed gratitude for the latest developments on the water situation in Molepolole as it was now evident that the water crisis would be over soon.

BOPA