Kenya: Smartphones, Laptops to Be Auctioned At the Eldoret Airport Over Non-Payment of Taxes

16 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Traders and individuals are set to lose their gadgets as the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) seeks to sell them over tax non-compliances.

Some of the gadgets to be auctioned include smartphones, laptops, and e-cigarettes.

The taxman adds that the cargo arrived at the airport between June 9 and 13, 2023.

"Pursuant to the provisions of section 42 of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004, notice is given that unless the under-mentioned goods are entered and removed from the Customs Warehouse within 30 days from the date of this notice, they will be sold by public auction on November 15, 2023," read a note by the taxman.

This comes after the Revenue recently reversed taxes paid on consolidation cargos to individual taxes.

It also compels importers to clear goods within 21 days.

