Kenya: I Can Work From OTC, I Am a Man of the Streets - CS Kuria

Nairobi — Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has said he is ready to work from any quarters denying an imminent tussle over working space in the Cabinet.

The Cabinet Secretary disclosed that Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has requested him not to move to the office at the Kenya Railways Headquarters off Haile Selassie Avenue as assigned by the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

In his verbal response, Kuria has intimated that the working space issue is nothing saying he is a 'man of the streets' willing to work from any space.

"The Prime Cabinet Secretary has requested that I leave that space to him and as I said there's my friend Rev Maina who works at OTC.I can be his neighbor, am a person who works from the field and am a man of the streets,"said Kuria while officially taking over his new docket.

The changes communicated on Friday by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei indicated that Kuria had been assigned an office at the Kenya Railways Headquarters off Haile Selassie Avenue, while Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi was moved to the Old Treasury building, the Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Ministry headquarters, having be assigned as the minister responsible.

Before Kuria's reassignment while serving as Trade Minister, his office was located at the Two Rivers Shopping Mall in Ruaka.

There have been reports that the decision to move offices had irked some Cabinet Secretaries but Kuria has said that all is well.

"Contrary to media reports today, there is absolutely no tug of war between myself and my senior and close friend Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi," Kuria said Sunday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kuria stated that Mudavadi will continue operating from Railways Headquarters while he will work from Harambee House.

According to Kuria, Principal Secretary for Performance and Delivery Management Veronicah Nduva will also be based at Harambee House to oversee Government Delivery Services, Performance Contracting, State Corporations Advisory Committee and Inspectorate of State Corporations as per Executive Order Number 1 of 2023.

Weighing in on the matter Mudavadi had also maintained that his office will remain at the current location.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs remains at the Railways Headquarters," a statement posted by Mudavadi's official account on X, formerly Twitter, read.